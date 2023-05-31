Among the main evaluation metrics to indicate the quality of a console is undoubtedly the importance of the exclusive title park of the latter and when it comes to Xboxes it is unfortunately impossible not to mention the meager amount of video games on his list. Halo, Force And Gears seem to date to be the only relevant exclusives on which Microsoft can count, yet older fans of the US giant’s console certainly cannot forget Fabulous.

But what happened to Fable? In the 2016 the development house Lionhead Studios has unfortunately closed its doors leaving the rights of the franchise in the hands of the developers of Forza Horizon, playground games; the latter have already put meat on the fire regarding a new Fable but it is unfortunately since the official announcement in 2020 that we do not receive updates on the alleged reboot of the series. Today, however, hope seems to be rekindled, the next one June 11th will be heldXbox Showcase and the teaser of the event is accompanied by the soundtrack of the interested trilogy of Lionhead Studios.

Will it mean anything? The teaser only shows us a man intent on turning on his Xbox and therefore there is no real information but any song could be used as a soundtrack so why exactly that one? What can I say, now we can say that there is a possibility, on June 11th perhaps we will have new details on the future of Fable.