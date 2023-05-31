Sergio Rico, goalkeeper of Paris Saint Germain, suffered a serious head injury last Sunday following a bad fall from his horse

The conditions are cause for concern Sergio Rico. Last Sunday, the Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper was involved in a bad fall from his horse and suffered serious trauma, for which he was hospitalized. Alba Silva, wife of the champion, has published a post that has worried the many fans who are apprehensive about him.

Credit: Albasilvat – Instagram

Only a few hours earlier Rico had celebrated with his teammates the victory of Ligue 1, the top French championship. The Paris Saint-Germainthe team for which the goalkeeper born in 1993 plays, in fact achieved the mathematical certainty of first position by drawing 1-1 at Strasbourg.

After the party with his companions Rico returned to his homeland, Spain, to participate in the traditional Rocìo pilgrimagean Andalusian religious festival that takes place 50 days after Holy Week.

The festivities foresee that a caravan of pilgrims on foot, in carts or on horseback, will travel the path of the Moguer in the village of Almoltena, to reach the sanctuary of the Virgen de Rocìo and give them thanks.

In the initial stages of the party, however, something went wrong for Sergio Rico. The horse he was on has run amok and he has it thrown to the groundthen hit him several times on the head.

The post of Sergio Rico’s wife

Gigio Donnarumma’s deputy was immediately rescued by a local medical unit, and then transferred to the Virgen de Rocìo hospital, where he arrived in critical condition due to severe head trauma.

The spokesmen of the hospital explained that the footballer it’s not out of the woods yet and that the following 48 hours would have been fundamental to have a clearer situation.

Those 48 hours have passed and Sergio Rico is still in intensive care.

Meanwhile his wife Alba Silva he wanted to thank everyone for the immense support he has received in these difficult days from the fans.

Yesterday, however, the woman published a post which has only increased everyone’s concern. In his message there is no reassuring news, on the contrary. Here are his words: