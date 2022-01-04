Bent on breaking taboos and forecasts, the figure of Fabio González stands at the moment as regal as it is essential in the center of the Las Palmas field. Once again, the 15th of the UD ended up scratching its presence in a team that has never seemed one of its main strongholds.

Always stubborn when it comes to work, the present course did not begin for him with the best expectations. Last month of June just renewed for a season, Las Palmas exercising a clause of the previous contract between both parties that allowed it to do so, and it could not have more jurisdiction. Sergio Ruiz, Loiodice and Mfulu seemed to be ahead of him in terms of Pepe Mel’s preferences, and there was also the unknown of Unai Veiga, finally cleared before its null participation.

In fact, his particular January slope came at the dawn of the season, since in the first 10 days he barely competed in four of them. However, his luck began to change on October 24, when Las Palmas thrashed Alcorcón in Gran Canaria (3-0). That day he played 16 minutes after replacing Kirian in the second half, and since then there has been no one to remove him from the team.

Since that day, Fabio accumulates 11 consecutive games on the pitch and 10 uninterrupted starts. Given the forced absence of Sergio Ruiz and Nuke’s physical problems, he screwed himself to the double pivot which Pepe Mel likes to have so much. As in need of confidence as I was, it is on the rise as demonstrated last Sunday in Tenerife, where he offered a new safety recital. Thus, of the 77 passes he made, 66 he did optimally. Ensuring 92.11% of correct passes in their own field, the risks assumed in the rival plot, always with good judgment, barely lower this figure to 88.57%. Except for seven, the rest of passes made by Fabio two days ago took place in a radius of 18 meters or less. Security before everything, Fabio seems a virtuoso in promoting a lot what he does best and risking the least in what he is not so gifted. With Kirian at his side, UD handcuffed Tenerife in the second act.

Pig proud to be, as befits the good people of Ingenio, Fabio is one yellow card away from serving a suspension game. At the moment, in its particular football climb, this course accumulates 12 starts in 15 games played for a total of 1,128 minutes. All these figures will grow this Sunday during the visit of the leader, UD Almería. Once again, Fabio was afloat.