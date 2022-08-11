Chamba is chamba? Fabio Agostini He left all his followers speechless by revealing an ‘indecent’ job proposal he received. The member of “This is war” could have competed with Xoana González when it comes to adult content; However, she told how this unusual moment was that she lived with a producer.

During a conversation with Mario Irivarren, the Spanish model revealed that they made him an unexpected job offer that left him stunned.

What job offer did you make to Fabio Agostini?

In a video shared by the famous ‘Flirtatious Skull’ on TikTok, Fabio Agostini narrated a curious and funny anecdote that he experienced when they made him an infamous job offer: record a pornographic film.

“They call me: ‘Fabio has a new job, they pay you so much’. And I: ‘OK, come on, let’s do it’. They tell me, ‘it’s a page where you’re just going to talk a text with some people and something a little sensual’. Okay, as long as they pay me what they were going to pay me, I counted, ”she said at the beginning.

“I go to Cieneguilla and when I arrive I see the cameras, a lot of production (…) and I start to listen and see what I really have to do because my manager did not explain to me what I have to do. They tell me: ‘Of course, there are the porn actors’. And I tell him, ‘what about the porn actors?’… ‘It’s a porn movie that you’re going to record’ ”, he exposed.

What decision did Fabio Agostini take before the proposal?

Totally upset, Fabio Agostini recounted how he reacted to such an offer: “I can’t do this, how am I going to do this? And then, negotiating to see what I could or could not do, they tell me: ‘Look, you just go, you give advice to the person who is going to have sex and when he finishes you tell him: That’s my disciple‘”, he detailed, unleashing a laugh from Mario Irivarren.

Finally, he narrated that he rejected said offer and even called Peter Fajardo to consult him about it.