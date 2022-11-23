There are 15 players owned by Nerazzurri on a temporary basis between Serie A, B and foreign leagues: here’s how their first half of the season went
A team, or rather a whole roster, of players on loan: last summer Inter placed many players who were made redundant and almost all of them seem destined to return to Pinetina in a few months. They will have to find another accommodation bearing in mind the limit on the number of players that can be loaned out imposed by the new Fifa rules.
#Fabbians #exploits #Espositos #difficulties #Sensis #misfortune #Nerazzurri #loan
Leave a Reply