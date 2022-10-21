Qualifying at the Mugello Circuit reward the efforts of the Prema Racing team, already winner of the title dedicated to teams. With 41 cars competing for the grid of the three races, it is not easy to get the better and place the fastest lap in traffic on the Tuscan track, but the standard-bearers of the Vicenza team manage to win.

The double pole for the first two races of the weekend goes to Andrea Kimi Antonelli, followed by the place of honor for Rafael Camara in race 3.

Kimi Antonelli (PREMA Racing) wins his first pole position at the weekend with 1’48.229, followed by Alex Dunne (US Racing) at +0.235. With the front row reflecting the rivalry at the top of the overall standings. Third starting in race 1 will be Ugo Ugochukwu (+0.306), accompanied in the second row by Charlie Wurz (+0.359), both with PREMA Racing colors. Then Martinius Stenshorne (+0.494) and Arvid Lindblad (+0.552), who will make up the third row with two Van Amersfoort Racing Tatuus.

US Racing driver Nikhil Bohra (+0.772) will start seventh, flanked by Polish teammate Kacper Sztuka (+0.801). Start in the fifth row for the Italian driver of Van Amersfoort Racing, Brando Badoer (+0.833), flanked by the Brazilian home Prema Rafael Camara (+0.881).

Problems on the other hand for the Belgian Monlau driver, Jef Machiels, who goes off the track and hits the side barriers. The driver exits the car unscathed, allowing the recovery of his Tatuus and the session, briefly interrupted by a red flag, resumes reaching the end without further interruptions. On the final double yellow for the car of the Sicilian of BVM Racing, Alfio Spina stopped on the gravel. Spina – P12 in race 1 (+0.922) starting behind Marcus Amand (US Racing, +0.920) – however, he did not report any particular damage and then managed to rejoin the group to present himself regularly at the start of the next session.

In the second qualifying Antonelli does an encore and takes pole home also in race 2, with the best lap recorded at 1’48.127. The session proceeds without interruptions, at the end of the 15 minutes on the track, he qualifies in P2 Camara with a gap in the order of hundredths of a second (+0.086). Second row to a pair of US Racing drivers, with Sztuka (+0.126) and Alexander Dunne (+0.272). Dunne and Camara are the drivers who are currently fighting Antonelli by keeping the games open. The duel at the top of the standings is between Antonelli and Dunne, both already crowned laurels this year with the Bolognese driver crowned in Germany last weekend, while Dunne had triumphed in the English series the week before.

Rafa Camara, in addition to being the third and last of the riders mathematically fighting for victory, is also his teammate’s main rival in the Rookie class. Race 2 (Sunday 23 October) will start with Ugochkwuku (+0.283) in the third row, a PREMA Racing driver who had already shown excellent qualities behind the wheel at his debut in the Italian Championship at the Red Bull Ring. Alongside him, his teammate, the Austrian Wurz (+0.356). Arvid Lindblad (+0.544) and Nikhil Bohra (+0.570), bring their respective colors (VAR and US Racing) in seventh and eighth place. The ninth block of the grid will then be reserved for Amand (+0.628), while the Iron Dames home rider Maya Wueg (+0.652) closes the top 10.

Race 3, determined by the second best lap between the two sessions, brings the place of honor to Camara with 1’48.248. Antonelli follows him in the front row, with an extremely small gap (+0.033). Behind them will start instead Ugochwuku (+0.212) and Sztuka (+0.217).

The next appointment with the Italian F.4 Championship certified by FIA on the Tuscan track for the last race weekend of the year is now tomorrow, Saturday 22 October, with race 1 on track at 12.20. Race 2, Sunday 23 October, will start at 9.55 am; then race 3 in the evening, at 4.55pm. The three races will be broadcast live on ACI Sport TV and Motorsport.tv and in streaming on the Youtube and Facebook pages of the Italian F.4 Championship.

Kimi Antonelli: “It’s nice to start the race weekend in this way, especially because it’s the last round and I’m at stake for the Championship. It was a difficult qualifying, with the traffic it was difficult to find the right gap for the lap. However, we did a good job and managed to get pole position. “

Rafael Camara: “It was a good result. Unfortunately in the first qualifying there was traffic and I couldn’t make my lap. I got pole for race 3 and I’m second in race 2, I think it’s a good way to start. I’m in first position. row, so we could fight for the victory. I hope it rains tomorrow, it would be easier to make moves. If possible, we will try to fight for the victory tomorrow. “