Prema Racing has announced that Austrian driver Charlie Wurz will continue to compete as a team for his first full season in Formula 4. He will participate in the Italian Formula 4 Championship as his primary engagement, with further appearances to be announced at a later date.

Wurz made his debut in selected F4 events with Prema in 2021, quickly demonstrating his skills and scoring a rookie rookie victory in the Italian F4 Championship.

The 16-year-old is a fourth generation pilot. Beginning with his great-grandfather, the Wurz family has achieved considerable success over the years. Charlie’s father Alex scored three podiums in F1 and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice, while his grandfather Franz won the European Rallycross Championship three times.

Wurz started this 2022 with a positive trend, also taking a victory in the F4 UAE at the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, becoming champion at the end of the series.

“I am thrilled to continue racing with Prema in the 2022 Italian F4 Championship. We have had a good start to the year, so I can’t wait to get back on track in two months,” said Wurz.

“We are delighted to continue our work with Charlie, as we really enjoyed seeing him take his first steps in motorsport last year. Helping young and talented drivers improve and grow is our mission, and Charlie clearly fits the bill. drawing, having shown that he has a lot of potential to develop, “added team principal Angelo Rosin.