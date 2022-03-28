Eden Hazard (31 years old) will know in the next few hours when he will undergo surgery to remove the osteosynthesis plate on his right fibula. If he makes it through this afternoon or will he make it tomorrow. The idea that is handled within the white club is that it be as soon as possible. The Belgian’s withdrawal will be between one month and five weeks. He has practically said goodbye to this campaign, but in turn, and in this way, he may be available for the start of next season.

It was last Friday when the white entity made public that the Madrid attacker should go through the operating room again to try to solve the doubts that have accompanied him since he underwent surgery for the fissure he had in the distal third of his right fibula. The winger couldn’t wait any longer, since the intervention was imperative for his health. Hazard was not 100% and the search for a solution could not be delayed any longer. Removing the plate will not only be a good thing for your leg, but it will also make you aware that your leg is back in perfect condition. Almost two weeks ago various tests were carried out, because he felt pain in the area. It was just in the week before the Clásico. Now the goal is to be ready for the start of the preseason. The World Cup in Qatar appears on the horizon, surely his last chance to appear in such a substantial appointment with his team.

It was just two years ago now (March 2020) when Hazard underwent the last operation he underwent. It was in March 2020, at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas, in the state of Texas, in the southern United States, with the renowned doctor Eugene Curry. Nevertheless, the real ordeal began in 2017. He suffered an infrasyndesmal fracture of the right fibula where, after undergoing surgery, He spent three months off the pitch. The surgery consisted of an osteosynthesis using a plate with screws to join the parts of the fractured bone and the stabilization of the ankle joint. But that got worse in 2019, in a match against PSG in the league: it was his compatriot and teammate, Thomas Meunier, who, after a serious foul, caused a bruise on his ankle that led to a fissure, first, worsening in February 2020, which prompted the intervention.