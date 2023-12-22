Two full teams

After PREMA, Van Amersfoort and Campos, Formula 3 has become official full line-up of two other teams for the championship 2024. In both cases, the teams involved have welcomed young drivers who will face theirs absolute debut in the category, with one of these realities which had also highlighted itself only a few days ago. Specifically, it is the Milanese one Tridentwho announced the hiring of the Mexican via their social networks Santiago Ramos.

The choice of Trident

The 19-year-old will thus become a teammate of Leonardo Fornaroli, already present last year, and of another rookie like Sami Meguetounif. Present at the post-season tests in Jerez, Barcelona and Imola, Ramos convinced the management of Trident, who have thus decided to focus on him for next year. From 2019 to 2023, the Mexican took part in the Italian, Spanish and German Formula 4 championships, in addition to the most recent experiences in European Formula Regional: “I am happy to announce that I will be joining Trident Motorsport for the FIA ​​F3 Championship – he has declared – working closely with them during post-season testing was fantastic. I'm excited about this new chapter, ready to give my all and make every race weekend a memorable experience. I thank Trident, Escudería Telmex and my sponsors for this opportunity!”.

Hitech's announcement

The other news in the rider market came from the team Hitechwho together with the already announced Martinius Stenshhorne and Luke Browning has decided to bet on another driver of British nationality as Cian Shields. Born in 2005, the 18 year old boasts a karting victory in the IAME Benelux X30 Junior series, but above all he stood out this year in Euroformula Open, a category in which he became vice-champion. Results that pushed Hitech to focus on him, in addition to the good impressions in the post-season tests in Jerez: “I am excited to join Hitech in FIA F3 next year. It will be a new challenge for me, but I can't wait to face it. Having raced with the team in GB3 in 2022, I have full confidence that they will allow me to grow in my rookie season in the series. I can't wait to start the season in Bahrain!”.