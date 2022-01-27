Van Amersfoort Racing has announced the name of the first driver to be fielded in the Dutch team’s debut season in Formula 3: Reece Ushijima.

The nineteen year old American, returning from a more than positive season in British Formula 3, will be engaged in a really challenging leap in category, but he has already shown at the end of season tests staged in Valencia that he can face this commitment with this commitment.

As mentioned, Ushijima raced in the British F3 championship in 2021, finishing fourth in the standings with two wins, three poles and seven podiums.

“Being on track with such an experienced and successful team as Van Amersfoort Racing is a great privilege. Having already seen at the end of the season tests how motivated everyone is and how hard they work gives me hope for what we can achieve this year “.

“I am aware that it could be a difficult season, given that both the team and I will be debutants in Formula 3, but I am sure that with our determination we will be able to achieve something special.”

Rob Niessink, CEO of Van Amersfoort Racing, added: “We worked with Reece for the first time at the end of season testing in Valencia and we were impressed. For both of us it will be the first time with this car and there will certainly be a lot to learn, but his determination has infected us ”.

“His interaction with the team impressed us and showed he was learning fast. The progress you have made during the two days of testing you have carried out with us are a clear sign of your potential ”.

“We are preparing our debut in this category in great detail and are absolutely thrilled to start next month.”