The Melbourne weekend, the second event of the 2024 season, smiles in a particular way at the Italian colours. In addition to the first row conquered by Fornaroli and Minì, the Piacenza rider from Trident has also reached Luke Browning leading the drivers' standings with 37 points, thanks to the 2nd place obtained in the Feature behind Beganovic. The Swede maintains the provisional fourth position, right behind Minì and 4 points behind the Palermo driver. Italian double also in the team ranking, with the Press at the top on 83 points followed by Trident.

F3 driver rankings after Melbourne 2024 (round 2)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Luke Browning Hitech 37 2 Leonardo Fornaroli Trident 37 3 Gabriele Mini Press 32 4 Dino Beganovic Press 28 5 Arvid Lindblad Press 23 6 Tim Tramnitz MP Motorsport 21 7 Christian Mansell ART Grand Prix 20 8 Laurens van Hoepen ART Grand Prix 18 9 Mari Boya Campos 17 10 Sami Meguetounif Trident 13 11 Oliver Goethe Campos 11 12 Sebastian Montoya Campos 11 13 Martinius Stenshorne Hitech 10 14 Charlie Wurz Jenzer 10 15 Santiago Ramos Trident 10 16 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix 7 17 Alex Dunne MP Motorsport 6 18 Max Esterson Jenzer 5 19 Nikita Bedrin PHM AIX 4

Team ranking