The Melbourne weekend, the second event of the 2024 season, smiles in a particular way at the Italian colours. In addition to the first row conquered by Fornaroli and Minì, the Piacenza rider from Trident has also reached Luke Browning leading the drivers' standings with 37 points, thanks to the 2nd place obtained in the Feature behind Beganovic. The Swede maintains the provisional fourth position, right behind Minì and 4 points behind the Palermo driver. Italian double also in the team ranking, with the Press at the top on 83 points followed by Trident.
F3 driver rankings after Melbourne 2024 (round 2)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Luke Browning
|Hitech
|37
|2
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|Trident
|37
|3
|Gabriele Mini
|Press
|32
|4
|Dino Beganovic
|Press
|28
|5
|Arvid Lindblad
|Press
|23
|6
|Tim Tramnitz
|MP Motorsport
|21
|7
|Christian Mansell
|ART Grand Prix
|20
|8
|Laurens van Hoepen
|ART Grand Prix
|18
|9
|Mari Boya
|Campos
|17
|10
|Sami Meguetounif
|Trident
|13
|11
|Oliver Goethe
|Campos
|11
|12
|Sebastian Montoya
|Campos
|11
|13
|Martinius Stenshorne
|Hitech
|10
|14
|Charlie Wurz
|Jenzer
|10
|15
|Santiago Ramos
|Trident
|10
|16
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|7
|17
|Alex Dunne
|MP Motorsport
|6
|18
|Max Esterson
|Jenzer
|5
|19
|Nikita Bedrin
|PHM AIX
|4
Team ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Press
|83
|2
|Trident
|58
|3
|Hitech
|47
|4
|ART Grand Prix
|45
|5
|Campos
|39
|6
|MP Motorsport
|27
|7
|Jenzer
|15
|8
|PHM Aix
|4
