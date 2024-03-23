'Quiet on set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' premiered on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Its first episodes revealed unimaginable cases of the production members of Nickelodeon from the time of 1999 and 2000. However, what was most shocking were the complaints made by some actors who passed through the set when they were minors.

The case that most shocked fans was the terrible event told by actor Drake Bell, who directly denounced Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach, of sexual abuse. Although a few days have passed since these statements, what has aroused Drake's indignation has been the lack of seriousness of Nickelodeon In light of these revelations 'Quiet on set'.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Quiet on Set', the documentary: the terrible cases of sexual abuse of Nickelodeon actors

What did Drake Bell say about Nickelodeon?

Drake Bell He was completely outraged by Nickelodeon's response on 'The Sarah Fraser Show' podcast. The actor quoted the children's channel's response to what was published in 'Quiet on set': “There's a very well-tailored answer that says, 'Find out about their trauma,' because they couldn't say they didn't know about this or what had happened or anything. So I think it was a very well tailored answer by probably some big Hollywood lawyer“, he expressed.

Besides, Drake Bell rejected the attitude of Nickelodeon, since they still continue to play episodes of 'Drake and Josh', a program in which he experienced the abuse of Brian Peck. “Their answers seem pretty empty to me, because, I mean, they still show our shows, they still play our shows. I have to pay for my own therapy, I have to figure out what… I mean, if there was something, if there was some truth behind it that they really cared about.there would be more than just quotes on a page where, obviously, a legal representative tells them exactly how to adapt an answer,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV': release date and where to watch the documentary with Drake Bell

Why did Drake Bell participate in 'Quiet on set'?

Drake Bell He commented that at first he was hesitant to participate in the documentary. However, talking to director Emma Shwartz encouraged him to do so, but this later caused him to relapse emotionally. “I felt very comfortable in that interview, but I was going through a lot in my personal life, and after that interview, I ended up going into rehab.“, revealed.

“I was going through a lot of trauma therapy, a lot of group therapy, a lot of individual therapy. All day he was overwhelmed with working and processing this with a clear mind, unearthing all these things that he hadn't faced, or if he had tried, it was too painful. And so through that process, once I got out, I thought maybe it's a good time to reach out to them again and say, 'Hey, I'm not 100% yet, let's talk a little more,' but I'm getting closer. to feel comfortable with finally sharing my story,” he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Josh Peck breaks his silence after revealing abuse against Drake Bell in 'Quiet On Set'

What did Nickelodeon say about Drake Bell and 'Quiet on set'?

A Nickelodeon spokesperson contacted Variety and stated that they supported the statements and allegations of Drake Bell. However, they also pointed out that it was hardly possible to prove cases from years ago, but that the company follows up to provide a comfortable and safe space for its workers.

“Now that Drake Bell has revealed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are shocked and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength it took to come forward. Although we cannot corroborate or deny allegations of behavior from decades-old productions, Nickelodeon, as a matter of policy, investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional work environment, free of harassment or other types of conduct. inappropriate. Our top priorities are the well-being and best interests of not only our employees, cast and crew, but all children. “We have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we live up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience,” she emphasized.

'Quiet on set', Discovery documentary. Photo: Discovery

#Drake #Bell #devastated #Nickelodeon39s #indifference #39Quiet #Set39 #complaints

'Quiet on set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' premiered on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Its first episodes revealed unimaginable cases of the production members of Nickelodeon from the time of 1999 and 2000. However, what was most shocking were the complaints made by some actors who passed through the set when they were minors.

The case that most shocked fans was the terrible event told by actor Drake Bell, who directly denounced Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach, of sexual abuse. Although a few days have passed since these statements, what has aroused Drake's indignation has been the lack of seriousness of Nickelodeon In light of these revelations 'Quiet on set'.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Quiet on Set', the documentary: the terrible cases of sexual abuse of Nickelodeon actors

What did Drake Bell say about Nickelodeon?

Drake Bell He was completely outraged by Nickelodeon's response on 'The Sarah Fraser Show' podcast. The actor quoted the children's channel's response to what was published in 'Quiet on set': “There's a very well-tailored answer that says, 'Find out about their trauma,' because they couldn't say they didn't know about this or what had happened or anything. So I think it was a very well tailored answer by probably some big Hollywood lawyer“, he expressed.

Besides, Drake Bell rejected the attitude of Nickelodeon, since they still continue to play episodes of 'Drake and Josh', a program in which he experienced the abuse of Brian Peck. “Their answers seem pretty empty to me, because, I mean, they still show our shows, they still play our shows. I have to pay for my own therapy, I have to figure out what… I mean, if there was something, if there was some truth behind it that they really cared about.there would be more than just quotes on a page where, obviously, a legal representative tells them exactly how to adapt an answer,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV': release date and where to watch the documentary with Drake Bell

Why did Drake Bell participate in 'Quiet on set'?

Drake Bell He commented that at first he was hesitant to participate in the documentary. However, talking to director Emma Shwartz encouraged him to do so, but this later caused him to relapse emotionally. “I felt very comfortable in that interview, but I was going through a lot in my personal life, and after that interview, I ended up going into rehab.“, revealed.

“I was going through a lot of trauma therapy, a lot of group therapy, a lot of individual therapy. All day he was overwhelmed with working and processing this with a clear mind, unearthing all these things that he hadn't faced, or if he had tried, it was too painful. And so through that process, once I got out, I thought maybe it's a good time to reach out to them again and say, 'Hey, I'm not 100% yet, let's talk a little more,' but I'm getting closer. to feel comfortable with finally sharing my story,” he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Josh Peck breaks his silence after revealing abuse against Drake Bell in 'Quiet On Set'

What did Nickelodeon say about Drake Bell and 'Quiet on set'?

A Nickelodeon spokesperson contacted Variety and stated that they supported the statements and allegations of Drake Bell. However, they also pointed out that it was hardly possible to prove cases from years ago, but that the company follows up to provide a comfortable and safe space for its workers.

“Now that Drake Bell has revealed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are shocked and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength it took to come forward. Although we cannot corroborate or deny allegations of behavior from decades-old productions, Nickelodeon, as a matter of policy, investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional work environment, free of harassment or other types of conduct. inappropriate. Our top priorities are the well-being and best interests of not only our employees, cast and crew, but all children. “We have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we live up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience,” she emphasized.

'Quiet on set', Discovery documentary. Photo: Discovery

#Drake #Bell #devastated #Nickelodeon39s #indifference #39Quiet #Set39 #complaints

'Quiet on set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' premiered on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Its first episodes revealed unimaginable cases of the production members of Nickelodeon from the time of 1999 and 2000. However, what was most shocking were the complaints made by some actors who passed through the set when they were minors.

The case that most shocked fans was the terrible event told by actor Drake Bell, who directly denounced Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach, of sexual abuse. Although a few days have passed since these statements, what has aroused Drake's indignation has been the lack of seriousness of Nickelodeon In light of these revelations 'Quiet on set'.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Quiet on Set', the documentary: the terrible cases of sexual abuse of Nickelodeon actors

What did Drake Bell say about Nickelodeon?

Drake Bell He was completely outraged by Nickelodeon's response on 'The Sarah Fraser Show' podcast. The actor quoted the children's channel's response to what was published in 'Quiet on set': “There's a very well-tailored answer that says, 'Find out about their trauma,' because they couldn't say they didn't know about this or what had happened or anything. So I think it was a very well tailored answer by probably some big Hollywood lawyer“, he expressed.

Besides, Drake Bell rejected the attitude of Nickelodeon, since they still continue to play episodes of 'Drake and Josh', a program in which he experienced the abuse of Brian Peck. “Their answers seem pretty empty to me, because, I mean, they still show our shows, they still play our shows. I have to pay for my own therapy, I have to figure out what… I mean, if there was something, if there was some truth behind it that they really cared about.there would be more than just quotes on a page where, obviously, a legal representative tells them exactly how to adapt an answer,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV': release date and where to watch the documentary with Drake Bell

Why did Drake Bell participate in 'Quiet on set'?

Drake Bell He commented that at first he was hesitant to participate in the documentary. However, talking to director Emma Shwartz encouraged him to do so, but this later caused him to relapse emotionally. “I felt very comfortable in that interview, but I was going through a lot in my personal life, and after that interview, I ended up going into rehab.“, revealed.

“I was going through a lot of trauma therapy, a lot of group therapy, a lot of individual therapy. All day he was overwhelmed with working and processing this with a clear mind, unearthing all these things that he hadn't faced, or if he had tried, it was too painful. And so through that process, once I got out, I thought maybe it's a good time to reach out to them again and say, 'Hey, I'm not 100% yet, let's talk a little more,' but I'm getting closer. to feel comfortable with finally sharing my story,” he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Josh Peck breaks his silence after revealing abuse against Drake Bell in 'Quiet On Set'

What did Nickelodeon say about Drake Bell and 'Quiet on set'?

A Nickelodeon spokesperson contacted Variety and stated that they supported the statements and allegations of Drake Bell. However, they also pointed out that it was hardly possible to prove cases from years ago, but that the company follows up to provide a comfortable and safe space for its workers.

“Now that Drake Bell has revealed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are shocked and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength it took to come forward. Although we cannot corroborate or deny allegations of behavior from decades-old productions, Nickelodeon, as a matter of policy, investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional work environment, free of harassment or other types of conduct. inappropriate. Our top priorities are the well-being and best interests of not only our employees, cast and crew, but all children. “We have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we live up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience,” she emphasized.

'Quiet on set', Discovery documentary. Photo: Discovery

#Drake #Bell #devastated #Nickelodeon39s #indifference #39Quiet #Set39 #complaints

'Quiet on set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' premiered on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Its first episodes revealed unimaginable cases of the production members of Nickelodeon from the time of 1999 and 2000. However, what was most shocking were the complaints made by some actors who passed through the set when they were minors.

The case that most shocked fans was the terrible event told by actor Drake Bell, who directly denounced Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach, of sexual abuse. Although a few days have passed since these statements, what has aroused Drake's indignation has been the lack of seriousness of Nickelodeon In light of these revelations 'Quiet on set'.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Quiet on Set', the documentary: the terrible cases of sexual abuse of Nickelodeon actors

What did Drake Bell say about Nickelodeon?

Drake Bell He was completely outraged by Nickelodeon's response on 'The Sarah Fraser Show' podcast. The actor quoted the children's channel's response to what was published in 'Quiet on set': “There's a very well-tailored answer that says, 'Find out about their trauma,' because they couldn't say they didn't know about this or what had happened or anything. So I think it was a very well tailored answer by probably some big Hollywood lawyer“, he expressed.

Besides, Drake Bell rejected the attitude of Nickelodeon, since they still continue to play episodes of 'Drake and Josh', a program in which he experienced the abuse of Brian Peck. “Their answers seem pretty empty to me, because, I mean, they still show our shows, they still play our shows. I have to pay for my own therapy, I have to figure out what… I mean, if there was something, if there was some truth behind it that they really cared about.there would be more than just quotes on a page where, obviously, a legal representative tells them exactly how to adapt an answer,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV': release date and where to watch the documentary with Drake Bell

Why did Drake Bell participate in 'Quiet on set'?

Drake Bell He commented that at first he was hesitant to participate in the documentary. However, talking to director Emma Shwartz encouraged him to do so, but this later caused him to relapse emotionally. “I felt very comfortable in that interview, but I was going through a lot in my personal life, and after that interview, I ended up going into rehab.“, revealed.

“I was going through a lot of trauma therapy, a lot of group therapy, a lot of individual therapy. All day he was overwhelmed with working and processing this with a clear mind, unearthing all these things that he hadn't faced, or if he had tried, it was too painful. And so through that process, once I got out, I thought maybe it's a good time to reach out to them again and say, 'Hey, I'm not 100% yet, let's talk a little more,' but I'm getting closer. to feel comfortable with finally sharing my story,” he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Josh Peck breaks his silence after revealing abuse against Drake Bell in 'Quiet On Set'

What did Nickelodeon say about Drake Bell and 'Quiet on set'?

A Nickelodeon spokesperson contacted Variety and stated that they supported the statements and allegations of Drake Bell. However, they also pointed out that it was hardly possible to prove cases from years ago, but that the company follows up to provide a comfortable and safe space for its workers.

“Now that Drake Bell has revealed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are shocked and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength it took to come forward. Although we cannot corroborate or deny allegations of behavior from decades-old productions, Nickelodeon, as a matter of policy, investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional work environment, free of harassment or other types of conduct. inappropriate. Our top priorities are the well-being and best interests of not only our employees, cast and crew, but all children. “We have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we live up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience,” she emphasized.

'Quiet on set', Discovery documentary. Photo: Discovery

#Drake #Bell #devastated #Nickelodeon39s #indifference #39Quiet #Set39 #complaints