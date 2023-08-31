A ‘mini’ F1

The FIA ​​Formula 2 Championship presented the car today, Thursday 31 August F2 2024 to the international media in the Formula 1 paddock at Monza. The design philosophy of the new car, which will race in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons, is to provide young drivers who aspire to race in Formula 1 with the best preparation, making it as similar as possible to an F1 car in terms of safety, looks, systems, performance, sustainability and accessibility, all at a reasonable cost. Additionally, the nose, front and rear wings, and underbody have been designed to encourage wheel-to-wheel racing, which will lead to thrilling action on the track.

The new car, which features the latest FIA safety innovations, is powered by a 3.4 liter turbocharged Mecachrome engine and includes some new features to accommodate Aramco sustainable synthetic fuel which will be introduced in 2025. For 2024, the F2 car will continue to run on Aramco sustainable 55% bio-based fuel, which was successfully introduced in 2023. The F2 2024 is It has also been designed to comply with FIA 2024 specifications in terms of braking, steering effort and ergonomics, to accommodate a wide range of drivers and make the championship as accessible as possible.

The car’s systems will still include control systems such as the Virtual Safety Car (VSC) and the optimized Drag Reduction System (DRS), while the electronics have been improved with a new Marelli Vehicle Control Unit (VCU). The car has successfully completed it shakedown in July in Varano, with former F2 driver Tatiana Calderon at the wheel. Following today’s unveiling, the development program will continue with a series of tests over the rest of the year, with various drivers including 2022 FIA Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich.

The program will include sufficient mileage to ensure reliability before the cars are delivered to the teams, with further development taking place over the course of 2024, 2025 and 2026, as the sustainable fuel component increases to meet the 100% target. % of sustainable synthetic fuels in 2027. One car will be delivered to the teams by the end of December 2023while the second will be delivered in mid-January 2024. Before the first official pre-season test, the teams will carry out a shakedown with one car per team.

More photos of the new one #Formula2. Ground effect research with small Venturi channels that anticipate their stay in F1 in 2026. Great work to accommodate drivers of different sizes. Security improvements too#F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/S7k9MgqNGn — FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) August 31, 2023

Stefano DomenicaliPresident and CEO of Formula 1: “F2 consistently offers excellent racing and serves as an important training ground for future members of the Formula 1 grid, e bringing the two cars’ design philosophies closer together will further support this development. The new F2 car is also an important symbol for our sustainability journey, as the series continues to pioneer the field of advanced sustainable fuels, which will become an integral part of F1 from 2026. I want to pay tribute to Bruno and to his team and the FIA ​​for our continued strong partnership in this category. I can’t wait to see the car on track next season.”

The FIA ​​Vice-President for Sport, Robert Reid: “The launch of this new generation of FIA Formula 2 cars marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the championship. The FIA, Formula 2 and their partners have done a tremendous amount of work to bring this together a truly impressive package, focused on close racing, the latest safety technologies, greater environmental sustainability and better accessibility for drivers than ever before. This significant step will bring Formula 2 closer to the pinnacle of motor sport, ensuring the next generation of drivers are best prepared for the future and providing a fantastic spectacle for fans around the world.”

The Director General of the FIA ​​Formula 2 Championship, Bruno Michelhe has declared: “I am very proud to present our new F2 car, which will be racing for the next three years. Together with the FIA, we have designed a powerful, demanding and safe car which will prepare young drivers for F1 and which will continue to provide great racing and the many overtaking opportunities that fans have come to expect from F2. It has also been designed to suit all types of drivers, taking into account FIA considerations on steering effort. This is obviously fundamental to making our sport more inclusive, improving the driveability and comfort of the car. One of our main objectives remains cost control. We have therefore kept the same engine and gearbox, and there are many parts carried over from the previous car. Finally, we have ensured that the teams can manage this new car with 12 people operating, as required by the Sporting Regulations. I want to thank our partners Aramco, Pirelli, Dallara and Mecachrome, who are fundamental in making this car safe, reliable and the best race car to prepare our drivers for Formula 1”.