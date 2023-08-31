Ferrari seeks redemption in the Temple of Speed. After the disappointing performances at Zandvoort, the Cavallino team hopes to regain competitiveness on their home track which, at least on paper, should be more favorable to the characteristics of the SF-23.

The Scuderia approved a minimum downforce aerodynamic package, bringing to Brianza a rear wing that had not yet been seen this year: the redhead on the Stradale will seek out top speeds so it shouldn’t be surprising to see a practically flat main profile with a minimal curvature towards the side bulkheads. It is interesting to note that the main plane has a shorter chord than usual, because the mobile flap is also almost flat, but with a longer chord and minimal incidence.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the low downforce rear wing for Monza Photo by: George Piola

The aerodynamicists of the Cavallino aim to have a good efficiency also of the DRS which is usually very little decisive in performance at Monza. In the configuration of the rear wing for the Italian GP there are two other curiosities: in Maranello they decided to support the wing with the two pylons, giving up the mono version. Even the mobile flap support is not the least resistant seen at Spa-Francorchamps, but the standard solution was chosen.

Obviously, the front wing also has two upper flaps with a very short chord to reduce the resistance to the advancement of the red as much as possible. The image of George Piola it also highlights the livery with the addition of yellow which is now typical of Monza and which is also a tribute to the victory of the 499P at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.