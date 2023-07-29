Mourning in the Ferragnez house for the death of Matilda, the beloved French bulldog who had been part of Chiara Ferragni’s life for 13 years and that she had effectively become the fifth member of the family, so much so that she also appeared in the arms of the digital entrepreneur in the theme song of the series ‘The Ferragnez’, the one that reads precisely “it all started with a dog and a bow tie”. Because, somehow, as Fedez recalls today on social media, Matilda was the architect of the meeting between the two future spouses. In 2016, in fact, Fedez together with J-Ax put in the song ‘Vorrei ma non posto’ a passage about Ferragni and his dog (“Chiara Ferragni’s dog has a Vuitton bow tie, and a collar with more glitter than a jacket by Elton John”), which became the pretext for getting to know each other.

So, today, in a long post on Instagram Chiara Ferragni talks about it as her “first child”. “Everything I wanted to tell you – she writes next to a series of photos of the French bulldog with her family – I whispered in your ear these days, but you already knew everything anyway. In these thirteen years together you have been my little girl and at the same time my friend ready to always keep me company and make me feel loved when I needed it most. It was enough for me to hug you and smell your perfume to feel at home because that’s exactly what you’ve always been: my family. And you did even more, you have ‘created’ what is our family: were you ‘Chiara Ferragni’s dog’ of that song that introduced me to my dad in 2016. Think about it if you hadn’t been my Matildona how could my life have been different? When I chose you, still a little girl, I never thought you would meet my children, and instead you were wonderful even in the role of ‘big sister’: you gave them the experience of unconditional love towards an animal that becomes a family. Yesterday, after saying goodbye for the last time, I tried to explain to Leo that you had gone to heaven and you would always protect us from a little cloud up there. And he asked me how we could recognize the cloud so that we could always greet you too. I hope I made you live a good life and made you feel my love every day, because I always felt yours. I will miss everything about you Mati, I will greet you every day on that little cloud. You will always be my first baby” concludes Clare.

Even Fedez pays tribute to Matilda on social media: “You were part of our family and perhaps something more. You were unknowingly the reason why mom and I met, ‘Chiara Ferragni’s dog has a Vuitton bow tie’ and so, almost for fun, you have always been by our side in these 7 years. You were with us when Leo was born, you were with us when Vittoria was born. You were us. Our last hug to our first child. Hi Mati, we miss you already“.

Thousands and thousands of condolence messages sent by fans. To give an idea of ​​the popularity of the little bulldog: the Instagram profile dedicated to her by Ferragni boasts 398,000 followers.