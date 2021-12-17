Formula 2 experienced a particularly exciting moment yesterday, on the occasion of the first of three appointments with the post-seasonal testing scheduled on the Abu Dhabi circuit. Sixteen months after the terrible accident in which he was involved in Spa-Francorchamps, Juan Manuel Correa he returned to the wheel of an F2 single-seater, covering 71 laps with the team Charouz. For the Ecuadorian driver, engaged in Formula 3 this year, it was the end of a nightmare that had lasted since August 31, 2019.

On that occasion, during the second lap of the Feature Race in Belgium, Correa hit the car at full speed Anthoine Hubert, bounced in the middle of the track after hitting the barriers at the Raidillon curve. The violent impact cost the 22-year-old Frenchman his life, while the Ecuadorian suffered a fracture in both legs and a cracked vertebra. His condition worsened further while he was admitted to a clinic in London, where he ended up in intensive care following an episode of acute respiratory failure.

After recovering, the 22-year-old returned to racing in Formula 3 with the ART Grand Prix, to then return to the series he had left in that summer of 2019 yesterday, obtaining the 14th fastest time out of twenty-two drivers participating in the session: “It was very special to be behind the wheel of a Formula 2 car again today – said Correa – it’s a day that reminds me how lucky I am to be here to be able to continue living these experiences. As always, today in particular, thinking of Anthoine and her family“.