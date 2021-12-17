In the last episode the curtain fell on the triangle Alex Belli, Soleil Rises And Delia Duran. The Centovetrine actor is disqualified after his wife enters the house, who has come to end their marriage. A hug with Delia was enough to write the end of a chapter that has been animating the GF Vip for weeks now.

Many viewers are convinced that it is all a script. Today to talk about the topic comes Agent Beast, a well-known ‘special infiltrator’ on Twitter. The infiltrator is always ready to reveal background and secrets directly from behind the scenes of the reality show by Mediaset. Agent wrote last night on Twitter: “In fairness to those who follow me and trust me, I will tell you the whole script from start to finish”.

But it doesn’t stop there: Agent Beast tells what should have happened in the House in the next episodes between Alex and Soleil. “The authors wanted to bring Soleil to express her ‘feelings’ for Alex, she would have to expose herself more to be able to definitively start the love story. The goal was to get to define them as a couple in all respects. Although the relationship should have been very troubled with frequent fights and quarrels. They should have kept going until after the New Year ”.

In truth, the actor he had been asking for several evenings to leave the house. He is satisfied only in the course of the direct, where is disqualified for not respecting the safety distances, embracing his wife for whom no preventive quarantine has been foreseen.

The social infiltrator concludes by saying: “In the final act Alex would have abruptly interrupted the story with Soleil, in order to make her pass as seduced and abandoned and shortly after he would have been permanently eliminated from the game. The writers are desperate because Alex has shattered a month and goes through dynamics with this unexpected gesture. Now they will have to build more from scratch. I will update you ”.