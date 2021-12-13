The starting grid for the 2022 Formula 2 season continues to be outlined. After the announcement of UNI-Virtuosi, who chose to focus on Jack Doohan and Marino Sato for next season, this afternoon it was the turn of the Carlin team to reveal the name of its first guide.

Trevor Carlin’s team has decided to bet on a highly anticipated rookie: Logan Sargeant. The American driver, fresh from a positive third season in Formula 3 with the Charouz Racing System, had a taste of F2 already in Jeddah when he was called for the appointment in Saudi Arabia to drive one of the two cars of the HWA Racelab team. .

For Sargeant, the transition to Formula 2 was discounted after joining the Williams Academy to take the place vacated by Dan Tickutm. For the American driver, however, this opportunity also represents a redemption after he seemed forced to abandon the single-seaters at the beginning of 2021 due to lack of budget.

After the excellent 2020 that saw him fighting for the title in Formula 3 until the last round of Mugello, Sargeant managed to find an agreement at the last minute with the Charouz Racing System to compete for the entire season in the third category and his contribution was fundamental to allow the Czech team to finish fifth in the team standings.

“This is going to be an incredible week for me,” said Sargeant. “Tomorrow I will have my first taste of Formula 1 behind the wheel of the Williams FW34B and then three days of testing with Formula 2 will follow. It is simply incredible.”

“I can’t wait to get on track with the Carlin team to prepare for our 20222. I want to thank Trevor, my management and Williams for this incredible opportunity”.

Team principal Trevor Carlin welcomed the US driver to the English team: “We are thrilled to be working with Logan. We have already collaborated in Formula 4 and Formula 3 and it is fantastic to be together in Formula 2. Over the years we have seen him grow and mature and he is undoubtedly ready to face a top championship next year ”.