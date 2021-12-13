Sony will release a new line of colored accessories for the PS5 next year, including controllers and console covers.

The existing DualSense controllers in Midnight Black and Cosmic Red will be joined by Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple.

In addition, console covers will be available in all five colors, meaning you can now have a completely black PS5 should you wish.

The console covers can be clicked on and off to replace the standard white. They’re compatible with both the physical and digital versions of the console.

Midnight Black and Cosmic Red console covers will be available from January 2022, though release dates may vary across regions. The other accessories will follow in the first half of 2022.

In addition, some of the accessories will be available via early access on the PlayStation Direct store in the US, UK, France and Germany.

Check out this PlayStation Blog for all the details.

It’s been suspected that Sony would release more colored options for its console following options from third parties.

Dbrand taunted Sony when it launched its Darkplates and received a letter from Sony threatening legal action. Their console covers remove the upper collar and include a vent the company claimed improves thermals.