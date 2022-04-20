Almost two months after the tests of Formula 2 and Formula 3both series will be back on track together ad Imola on the occasion of this weekend, also doing it with some important news linked to the sides of both championships. Specifically, the great absentee of the weekend is to be identified in the cadet category of the Circus, and more specifically in the team Charouz: the latter, in fact, will take to the track without his official driver Cem Bolukbasiwho unfortunately did not pass the medical check.

The Turkish, victim of a bad accident suffered in the last race in Jeddah, in fact suffered a fractured rib, which is why he did not have the green light from the medical commission to be able to participate regularly in the third race of the season. In this way, the Czech team ran for cover by formalizing the replacement of the 24-year-old, finding him in the figure of David Beckmann. The German, currently engaged in the role of test driver of the Andretti team in Formula E, is an ‘old acquaintance’ of Charouz, with whom he won two podiums in 2021 after having obtained 2 victories in F3 the previous year.

Beckie is back with us for this weekend at Imola! 🤩 He is replacing @cembolukbasi whom we wish to get better 🍀 ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/EBtqzeKcga – Charouz Racing System (@CharouzSystem) April 20, 2022

Speaking of the latter category, the Prague-based team has also communicated another change of view regarding its division in F3: for this weekend, Ayrton Simmons it will in fact be replaced by David Schumacher, son of Ralf and cousin of current Haas driver Mick. There is no shortage of other news in view of Imola, once again due to unavailability due to injuries: in this case, who will have to attend the second round of the season from the pits will be the American Juan Manuel Correa, returned to competitions after the violent incident in Spa-Francorchamps in 2019 in which Anthoine Hubert lost his life. The pilot of theART Grand Prix, after having performed well in the first test in Bahrain, has in fact suffered a fracture in his left foot, which is why he will not get behind the wheel for the Imola stage. However, contrary to Charouz’s move, ART will not field a replacement, thus taking to the track with only two drivers: Victor Martins and Gregoire Saucy.

In conclusion, Formula 3 will reserve the return of an Italian driver like Federico Malvestitiwho will take over from Niko Kari from here until the rest of the season in Jenzer Motorsport. The 21-year-old from Monza, after having already played two seasons with the Swiss team between 2019 and 2020 in F3, will therefore return to the grid after having already taken the pre-season tests.