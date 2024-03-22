Santanché, the latest problem linked to another of his companies. Unsuccessful entrepreneur

Daniela Santanchèdespite the various court cases involving his companiesremains firmly attached to her seat as minister of Tourism. But the companies in the minister's hands – reports an investigation by L'Espresso – only produced losses. These are businesses in deep red indebted above all to him State. But despite this Santanchè remains in his place in the government and manages it billion through the Department of Tourism. Santanché – explains l'Espresso – he has been in politics for more than twenty yearshas entered and exited various parties, becoming a symbol of the right. Businesswoman devoted to politics. Yet, looking closely at her economic history, one constant stands out: an entrepreneur, yes, but of great failure.

All the companies he has managed in the last ten years – continues the investigation by L'Espresso -, from Visibilia to Bioera And Ki Group, are all in deep red., overwhelmed by losses and with skyrocketing debts, as well as evaporated capital. Only last week did the Court of Milan also take note of the latest bankruptcy, it concerns – according to what appears to L'Espresso – Umbria srla company that had a fundamental role in shoring up all the shaky architecture of related financial statements. A new problem for the Minister of Tourism which adds to many others, always linked to companies attributable to her.