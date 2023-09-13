Xi Jinping’s government denied issuing a ban on the purchase and use of foreign phone brands, including Apple, in response to reports that some government agencies and companies had ordered their staff to stop using iPhones at work.

On Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry responded to media reports that restrictions had been placed on the use of iPhone devices by some government collaborators.

“China has not issued laws, regulations or policy documents prohibiting the purchase and use of phones from foreign brands such as Apple. But recently we noticed a lot of media exposure of security incidents related to these phones,” said spokesperson Mao Ning. of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The alleged ban reported by media such as Reuters or The Wall Street Journal coincides with growing tensions between Beijing and Washington, and signals growing challenges for Apple, which relies heavily on China for its manufacturing of mobile devices.

Mao maintained that China expected all mobile phone companies to strictly comply with its laws and regulations, as well as “strengthen information security management.”

Apple moves away from China and towards India

China has increasingly emphasized the use of locally made technology products as technology has become a major national security issue for Beijing and Washington.

Apple unveiled the most recent version of its products on Tuesday and one of the business milestones of its launch was that, for the first time, it will have iPhones manufactured in India at the same time as those in China, according to information from the specialized agency Bloomberg.

The future objective is for India to concentrate a quarter of its production in 2025 to progressively displace the world’s second economy as its main manufacturing partner.

With Reuters and EFE