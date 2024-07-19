Budapest, Hungary.- Sergio Michel Perez Mendoza34 years old, will go out to the Hungagoring track to seek the best score of its last six races in the 2024 Formula One campaign.

He Jalisco wants to be calm with his family during the summer holidays. For that to happen, it must be imperative to get one of the first three positions, something that has not happened since April 21, in the hostilities of the Chinese GP.

Today, Sergio Perez He spoke to the media in view of the first two practices in Hungarywhere he wants to return to being one of the fastest to be on par with Mercedes and McLaren, teams that have become stronger in this first half of the season.

«It’s not that two careers go change my life, as has been said in many places. I have most of the ‘upgrade’but some pontoons or things for the whole part of the ‘cooling’ “I’m not going to have it, but it’s an important step,” he said.

“Hopefully it will be enough to return us to being the most competitive car as we were at the beginning of the season.” season and be able to be on par with Mercedesof McLarenwho have become very strong in the last few races, that will be the goal for us,” he added. ‘Checo’ Perez.

And to conclude, the Mexican stressed that returning to podium of winners “it would be a great weekend.” In 2023 he achieved it in Hungagoring as a third party.

