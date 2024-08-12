The 2024 Pokémon World Championships kick off this week in Hawaii, and will take place from August 16-18. Pokémon GO It is one of the video games that will be part of the competitions and that is why a very special Pikachu will arrive in this mobile title.

But it will only be available for a limited time and players better be very attentive to catch this peculiar pocket monster, as well as another very attractive one.

This Pikachu from Pokémon GO It is dressed in a blue diving suit, which also has a mask with a snorkel, as well as a pair of fins. This is an allusion to the practice of scuba diving in the Hawaiian Islands, and this creature is the same one that appears in the 2024 Pokémon World Championships logo.

The capture season for this Pokémon begins at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16 and ends at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20.

It should be noted that the times are in local time and this Pikachu can also be shiny or variacolor. As part of the promotion of the competitions, it will be possible to buy a plush of this pocket monster in official stores.

But as we mentioned before, that’s not the only thing that’s on the way. Shiny Mienfoo will also make an appearance in Pokémon GOalthough it does not seem to have much relation to Hawaii as is the case with Pikachu.

Both Diver Pikachu and Shiny Mienfoo can be found in Pokémon GO in One-Star Raids and as Field Research rewards during the period mentioned above.

Niantic has other activities planned for the 2024 Pokémon World Championships, including time-limited and shadowy research, as well as new avatar items. All of the above is a great excuse to play this title.

Fountain: Niantic.

