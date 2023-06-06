Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson has confirmed that two expansions are in development for Diablo 4.

Fergusson was interviewed by Kinda Funny Games and discussed the live-service format for the game and how it allows for substantial updates.

“As I sit here we’re about to launch the main game, we’re finishing up season one, we’re working on season two, we’re working on expansion one, we’re kicking off expansion two,” said Fergusson . “All that’s happening right now and we haven’t even launched the game yet.”

Fergusson admitted Blizzard should have done more with Diablo 3 content updates, which is the reason Diablo 4 has been developed as a live service game.

“We’re going to be supporting Diablo 4 for years to come [with] very rich seasons, much richer than we had in Diablo 3,” he said.

Diablo 3 (and its predecessor Diablo 2) received one major expansion each, so Diablo 4 is already ahead with two in the works.

The game is out in full for all players today, following early access from Friday.

Already, players have reached level 100 in hardcore mode as part of the Blizzard race event.