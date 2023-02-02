Ferrari has set itself four priorities for 2023 and Formula 1 is one of them. “We want to be competitive again in the championship,” said Cavallino CEO Benedetto Vigna during the conference call on the 2022 accounts.

“Another priority is to continue developing innovative products that allow people to enjoy our cars more and more. The third priority is to continue to expand the customer base, the fourth to increase the number of patents. In 2022 the number of patents we have filed is 4 times higher than in 2021”.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

“In Formula 1 our competitive edge improved over the past season and it has been encouraging for us and the millions of fans to see our drivers conquer the podium time and time again. Clearly, our aim is to reach the ultimate prize and the whole team, along with Fred (Vasseur), who recently joined us, is working relentlessly in that direction.”

Vigna, therefore, subscribes to the optimism shown by Vasseur in the first meeting with the media: the former Sauber French manager predicted a Ferrari fighting for the two world titles, drivers and constructors.