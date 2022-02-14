The AlphaTauri AT03, the third single-seater of the ex-Minardi team from Faenza in chronological order after the rebranding of Toro Rosso, is one of the most interesting and inspiring cars seen so far among the various cars of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.

Above all, the work done by the bellies up to the rear is striking, with a channeling of the flows that bodes well in view of the real presentation of the Red Bull RB18, with which the AT03 shares the wind tunnel.

As for other aerodynamic concepts, we have a very pronounced and long nose, which extends beyond the mainplane at the front, while the suspension schemes do not arouse particular surprise. The airbox is of Honda school, with a horizontal split already seen in the recent past.