Dhe German ski jumpers won the bronze medal in the team competition at the Olympic Winter Games in China. Constantin Schmid, Stephan Leyhe, Markus Eisenbichler and Karl Geiger only had to admit defeat to the new Olympic champions Austria and Slovenia after two rounds in Zhangjiakou on Monday. Four years ago in Pyeongchang there was silver for the then German quartet.

The competition was the last Olympic decision in ski jumping in China. Before the precious metal, Germany had won silver with the team in the women’s individual by Katharina Althaus and bronze by Geiger on the large hill at the mighty facility in Zhangjiakou.

More soon at FAZ.NET.