The problem that prevented Max Verstappen from launching into the last qualifying lap has nothing to do with the power unit. The failure to open the DRS system, which initially made Verstappen fear a drop in power, blocked the world champion in the key moment of qualifying held today in Barcelona. Without the guaranteed advantage of the open mobile wing, the loss of time in the first sector alone is about half a second, thanks to the long main straight.

“We will have to check the car as soon as it returns to the pits – explained Christian Horner – because in the second DRS section of the track the wing worked, so we don’t understand exactly what happened. But I don’t think we would have been able to beat Charles’ lap today, he set a great time, and in the end I’m happy with a front row start ”.

Verstappen is of the same opinion, who did not seem particularly disappointed by the problem that did not allow him to take advantage of the last set of soft available. “I would have liked to have completed the last run – admitted Max – but overall I think being on the front row is a good result that does not preclude any result in view of the race. In the last two races we have managed the tires well, and tomorrow promises to be a very hot race. We will see”.

The relationship between Red Bull and the DRS system has been a bit troubled for some time. Last year he was the subject of several problems in the season finale on both cars, and by the weekend in Barcelona it had already manifested itself in the FP1 session, when Verstappen found himself with the wing stuck in the closed position and was forced to return to the box.