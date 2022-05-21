FROM THE ENVIRONMENT TO BARCELONA. Pole position for Charles Leclerc in the Spanish Grand Prix which will take place tomorrow in Barcelona. A real feat for the Monegasque Ferrari who in the first part of Q3 had been the protagonist of a head and tail that had relegated him to 10th place. Second time for Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. Third time and second row for Carlos Sainz’s Red, then George Russell with Mercedes, who preceded Sergio Perez’s Red Bull and teammate Lewis Hamilton.

«It was a difficult session, I made a mistake in the first attempt and then I only had one lap available, but I managed to do everything perfectly. I’m really happy”. Charles Leclerc rejoices for the pole won at the Spanish GP. «I’m in a strong position – added the Ferrari driver – but we struggled with the tires and I have Max (Verstappen ed) behind me. If we don’t manage the tires well, it won’t be easy. We hope, however, to score a double, with Carlos (Sainz ed) we will give everything to obtain this result ». Sainz was also happy with the third time in qualifying: «It was a difficult weekend due to the heat and the wind, but I did a decent lap that will allow us to fight tomorrow. Let’s say it’s a good starting position. Everything is possible and let’s see tomorrow, we will do our best ».

Verstappen also had a problem: over the radio the Dutch world champion driver complained about a loss of power over the radio that alarmed the technicians of the Austrian team. It was actually a problem with the Drs, the moving wing which had remained closed, causing it to lose speed on the straight.

For Leclerc, who leads the World Championship with 19 points ahead of Verstappen, this is the 13th pole position of his career (with the exception of one from the Dutchman) and the fourth out of six this year: figures that already make him a qualification wizard. But the race promises to be difficult, as it was already two weeks ago in Miami. Also on that occasion Leclerc had started in the lead, but he had then suffered the overtaking of Verstappen. Over the Spanish weekend, Ferrari fitted a package of aerodynamic innovations that allowed Leclerc to finish the three free practice sessions in the lead and then qualifying. The fears concern the race pace: the SF75 in the last two races destroyed the tires faster than its rivals. The changes seem to work, but tomorrow’s race will show whether Ferrari is back as winning as it did at the start of the season.

The start will be a crucial moment: in 23 out of 31 editions of the GP he raced at Montmelò, the poleman then won. The sprint at the start and the team play with Sainz, who will start behind his teammate, will weigh on the outcome of this sixth match with Red Bull. All seats at the racetrack are sold out: 330 thousand tickets sold over the weekend.

