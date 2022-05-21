Giro d’Italia 2022: classifications after stage 14 of the race

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Richard Carapaz.
Juan Pedro López lost the lead. The Ecuadorian Carapaz wins the ‘pink jersey’.
May 21, 2022, 10:11 AM
After stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia, which was won by the British Simon Yates, the general suffered a major shake.
The Spanish Juan Pedro López lost the lead by being left behind in the day this Saturday. Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz assumes the ‘pink jersey’. Jai Hindley is second overall, five seconds behind.
Classification of stage 14
1. Simon Yates 3hrs 43mins 44secs
2. Jai Hindley at 15 s
3. Richard Carapaz mt
4. Vincenzo Nibali a mt
5. Domenico Pozzovivo at 28s
6. Joao Almeida at 39s
7. Mikel Landa at 51s
8. Pello Bilbao mt
9. Emanuel Buchmann at 1 min 10 sec
10. Juan Pedro Lopez at 4 min 25 sec
General ranking
1. Richard Carapaz 58h 21m 28s
2. Jai Hindley at 7s
3. Joao Almeida at 30s
4. Mikel Landa at 59s
5. Domenico Pozzovivo at 1min 1s
6. Pello Bilbao at 1 min 52 sec
7. Emanuel Buchmann at 1 min 58 sec
8. Vincenzo Nibali at 2 min 58 sec
9. Juan Pedro Lopez at 4 min 4 sec
10. Alejandro Valverde at 9 min 6 sec
SPORTS
May 21, 2022, 10:11 AM
