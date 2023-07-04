On the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix, Peter Bayer presented himself to the press for the first time in his new role as CEO of the second team of the Red Bull Group. Operating since 1 June, Bayer has a background in the FIA, where he collaborated in the drafting of the financial and technical regulations for the 2026 power units, later covering the role of adviser for Audi in view of their entry into Formula 1. The manager Austrian presented future plans for the team, including the growing partnership with Red Bull and the fate of the Faenza headquarters.

Soon the new name

At the end of the season, the sponsorship contract with Alpha Tauri, opening the door to a new name change, as already anticipated by Helmut Marko. The idea is that of a title sponsor, whose name remains secret as negotiations are still ongoing, moreover with various candidates. Franz Tost was clear: the name of the stable will be assigned to the highest bidder. The plan is that of a long-term agreement, to guarantee the team a period of stability after the recent abandonment of the Toro Rosso name and the forthcoming renunciation of AlphaTauri.

Locations: Bicester grows, Faenza stays

Peter Bayer ensures that the headquarters of the team will remain in Faenza, preserving that subtle link with the origins that go back to the days of Minardi. The designers’ offices will continue to be based in Emilia Romagna, together with the production, marketing, financial and human resources departments. However, the initial expansion plans of the Faenza factory remain on hold, diverting resources to the facility in the United Kingdom.

Priority goes to upgrading Bicester’s infrastructure, where the aerodynamic and vehicle performance departments will be based, which are considered crucial areas for performance. The English branch is now devoid of essential services such as parking, but there will be numerous updates. The investments also go towards intensifying the collaboration with the parent company Red Bull, from which the Anglo-Italian team will purchase a greater number of components. However, the relationship with the Milton Keynes team will go beyond the simple technical aspect.

Collaboration with Red Bull

The synergies with the parent company will also affect the commercial area. Peter Bayer underlined how Formula 1 is a highly competitive environment not only from a sporting point of view, but also in the search for sponsors. On this front, Red Bull’s help will be important in finding new investors. However, the support of the group will also concern human resources for the recruitment of new talent. The CEO has made no secret of how the team has had quite a few so far difficulty in convincing the more experienced engineers to move to Faenzadue to the lack of international schools in the area to guarantee their children’s education.

Finally, the synergy with Red Bull will also lead to benefits in strengthening the team’s communication in the various territories, in order to activate new markets from which to draw resources to reinvest in the team. The heir to AlphaTauri in any case will retain its identity as a junior Red Bull team. When asked about a possible sale of the team, Peter Bayer declined to comment, as any decisions are in the hands of the group’s top management.