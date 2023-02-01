There Haas opened the curtain on the 2023 F1 season by presenting what will be the livery that will characterize the VF-23 which will take to the track for the first time at Silverstone on Saturday 11 February on the filming day in which the US team will verify that everything works in view of the only winter test session scheduled at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain from Thursday 23rd to Saturday 25th February.

Tests will close a busy month of appointments with all the other presentations after that of Haas which will continue starting from the day after tomorrow, Friday 3 February, when Red Bull will present the RB19 in New York, announcing in all probability also the partnership with Ford starting from 2026 when the regulation relating to the power unit (with an increase in the importance of the electrical part in terms of power supplied and 100% bio fuels).

The ‘hottest’ week will be the one from 13 to 16 February with the presentations of Aston Martin, McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and Alpine, but also the one that will open on Monday 6 February will not be without emotions and appointments not to be missed for F1 enthusiasts. In fact, Williams will present the livery, the next day it will be Alfa Romeo’s turn before three days of ‘quiet’ followed by a double event on Saturday 11 February, the day in which the AlphaTauri will be unveiled with Haas instead engaged in Silverstone on the filming day as previously reported. Below is a handy list that summarizes the events of an exciting month in view of the first race weekend scheduled in March from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 in the same venue as the winter tests, Bahrain.

February and F1, all the appointments to mark on the calendar

February 3 – Red Bull RB19 presentation

6 February – Williams FW45 presentation (livery)

7 February – Presentation of the Alfa Romeo C43

11 February – AlphaTauri Presentation and Filming Day Haas at Silverstone

13 February – Aston Martin AMR23 presentation and McLaren MCL37 presentation

14 February – Ferrari presentation (project 675, final name yet to be defined)

February 15 – Mercedes W14 presentation

February 16 – Presentation Alpine A523

February 23/February 25 – Winter testing at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain