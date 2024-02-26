Audi's acquisition of Sauber was officially announced in August 2022 and since then the Swiss team has been strengthening its infrastructure and workforce under the leadership of CEO Andreas Seidl.

Meanwhile, Audi has developed its power unit in a new dedicated F1 facility at its headquarters in Neuberg.

However, CEO Markus Duesmann, a major F1 supporter, left the company last year. His successor, Gernot Dollner, is believed to be lukewarm about the project and, according to reports in Germany, would be willing to sell the team and abandon the plan to enter F1.

Last week it emerged that development chief Oliver Hoffmann is about to be moved into a role at F1, which could put him between Seidl and the company's top brass.

However, Alunni Bravi reiterated that everything is going according to plan and that any management changes within Audi will have no impact.

“There is a strong commitment from the Audi Group at all levels,” he told Motorsport.com. “We have always said that the decision to enter F1 was not based on a decision of individuals, but was based on the decision of the board of directors of Audi.”

“And it was then confirmed by the Audi advisory board and the supervisory board of the VW Group. So the commitment is there.”

Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44 Photo by: Erik Junius

Paddock speculation suggested that the investment needed to grow the team, linked to the timetable of Sauber's shares handing over to Audi in stages, was not enough to build the team at the pace Seidl expected.

“The project is proceeding according to the roadmaps and governance agreed between the shareholders,” said Alunni Bravi. “The dynamic within the board of directors cannot be commented on by us. But we know that we have strong support.”

“Andreas Seidl is working closely with Audi personnel to develop our team towards 2026. This is what I think is important. Now there is some speculation in the media. It is normal that it is interesting to understand the status of the Audi project” .

“But for us the state is good. We are working hard at all levels, together with Audi, both in Hinwil and Neuberg. There is no change, and as we are getting closer and closer to the goal of 2026, We have to work even harder.”

Alunni Bravi also reiterated that the upgrading of Hinwil's infrastructure is progressing according to schedule and that the team will be able to reach the required level.

“I've seen there are comments in the press about whether or not Sauber, in terms of structure, is adequate to become a solid basis for a works team,” he said.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative, Stake F1 Team at the Press Conference Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“What I can say is that when Audi decided to acquire the Sauber Group, adequate due diligence was done at all levels, including our facilities and technology.”

“We know that to become competitive for top positions we need to improve our facilities, expand our facilities, our staff and invest in technology, as all the teams are doing.”

“In the last four years we have seen teams build new wind tunnels, to have cutting-edge structures. Everyone has invested in technology and personnel. We are doing the same.”

“Based on governance, we will have the resources to achieve our goal. F1 is a technological sport. So the journey is not a one-year journey. It is a process that we have started under the leadership of Andreas and we are working with the support of our shareholders”.

“So there is and will be everything to do to do a good job, according to the timescales necessary to develop a working team from an independent team. It's a big step, obviously.”

Alunni Bravi is confident that any speculation cannot create distractions as the team talks to potential drivers and continues to recruit key technical staff.

“I don't think there are any distractions, because with all the parties we are talking to, pilots and engineers, the project is clear,” he said.

Andreas Seidl, CEO, Sauber Motorsport, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“They know exactly the timing of our project, they know exactly who the leader of our group, Andreas Seidl, is and his vision.”

“So we're completely transparent. I think we've already got a good recruiting plan in place and we'll see people coming in every week.”

“We are working hard, but as I said, the process is long. For me there are no distractions. Of course, there is a lot of media speculation, as always in F1, but this is part of our sport. And I'm happy to see the interest around the project”.