Vehicle overturned near the municipality of Itaguaí (RJ); 5 people were rescued in serious condition

A bus overturned this Monday morning (26.Feb.2024) on the Rio-Santos Highway (BR-101) leaving 25 injured, in the municipality of Itaguaí, in the south of the state of Rio. The information is from the Fire Department.

According to the corporation, 5 people were in serious condition when they were rescued.

The victims were taken to 3 hospitals in the region. According to PRF (Federal Highway Police), the accident happened around 6:40 am, at km 398.

The company bus Bel-Tourleft the neighborhood of Sepetiba, in the west zone of the city of Rio, and was carrying 29 people, working for the company ICN.

With information from Brazil Agency.