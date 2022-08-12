To limit the excessive bouncing of Formula 1 cars, the FIA ​​will introduce measures to stop the phenomenon by applying an aerodynamic oscillation metric (AOM) that the teams will not be able to overcome starting from the race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Furthermore, the Federation is adopting measures to make irregular the precautions that some teams would have taken to flex the bottom and the underlying skate, improving their performance.

However, these measures have met with resistance from some teams, who argue that the FIA ​​should not be involved in the way teams set up their cars, while others argue that the development of the cars has led to a strong reduction of the problem in the cars. latest races.

Although the full impact of the AOM will manifest itself at the Belgian GP, ​​having only been an advisory measure in racing ahead of the summer break, Russell believes it could prove to be an advantage for Mercedes over its rivals.

“I think there is no doubt that Ferrari and Red Bull have pushed the regulations in this regard, while we have complied with them as expected,” Russell told Sky Sports F1 after the Hungarian GP.

“But there is no guarantee that this will bring them closer to us. We know that if it were in our car it would make us slower. There are no guarantees, every car is different, but it sure won’t help them.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Reflecting on Mercedes’ overall progress, Russell believes that if the German manufacturer manages to get close to the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull, he will be able to fight for podiums and possibly wins, having been impressed by the rate of improvement his team has produced. with the W13 F1.

“Max and Red Bull are doing great,” he added. “I think Max and Charles are on a similar level, but I’m really sorry for Charles, who is doing an excellent job and has been the victim of so much bad luck.”

“Max and Red Bull are absolutely solid week after week. We have seen over the past two race weekends that they can take the car home and collect wins, but there is no doubt that we are making progress.”

“At the beginning of the season we were almost a minute behind the winner of the race, while in the last two races we have reached 10 seconds. So, if we can continue on this path, we will certainly be in contention.”

“Spa will be interesting, there will be some changes to some rules that could bring us closer to other teams, but I think we have a lot of confidence in ourselves and the belief that we are doing a great job. There is no reason why we can’t enter the fray “.

Between the Azerbaijan GP in June and last month’s Hungarian GP, ​​Mercedes saw at least one of its drivers take the podium in six consecutive races.

Both in France and Hungary Russell and team mate Lewis Hamilton took the podium together, with the younger of the two also taking pole position at the Hungaroring.