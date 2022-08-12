There is no deadline that is not met and this is the case of the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica 2022, which just started. 16 teams participate in this tournament that will seek to conquer the world title. Group A and B saw activity this Wednesday, August 10, within group B is the Mexican National Team that faced New Zealand and got a tie in the match.
This Thursday groups C and D had their first approach with this World Cup, one of the teams that already saw activity on Thursday morning was the United States National Team that faced Ghana. Within the group of these teams are also Japan and the Netherlands.
The North Americans, who are one of the several candidates for the title in Costa Rica 2022, did not disappoint in their debut since the United States took the 3 points against Ghana with a score of 0-3 that left a great taste in the mouth, since the selected The Americans were playing the 90 minutes with high pressure and the few times that the rival came close they knew how to solve it well on defense. The scorers for the United States were: Cooper, Thompson and Sentnor. On the Ghanaian side, Owusu was sent off at minute 31.
With this victory, the United States is placed as leader of group D above Japan, the Netherlands and Ghana.
