Of the new course of Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team was surprised by the name – already quite talked about – and that of the new single-seater presented today in the early Italian morning, the VCARB 01. Yet the risk of hearing about it for a long time during the first part of the season for another reason, performance, seems to be concrete.

The VCARB 01 is a very interesting car (in this regard, you can read the technical analysis of the car carried out by our Giorgio Piola and Franco Nugnes), but, it is clear, he has not yet made one meter on the track and reaching hasty conclusions would be a mistake.

Yet from Las Vegas, home to the presentation of the livery, Daniel Ricciardo had few hesitations in making known the ambitious plans of the team which is still based in Faenza, despite the move of part of the team from Bicester to the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes .

“There's a lot of new staff, some great partners coming on board,” Ricciardo told F1.com. “The team has always taken itself seriously, but I feel like this is another step forward. It's no longer just a platform for Red Bull Racing, but a moment where we can fight on the front line in midfield.”

“I like what happened, the changes that happened. There's something about the team, the mentality is a little different, some kind of point to prove. It's nice. It's fun.”

VCARB 01 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The Australian didn't hold back. On the contrary. He spoke openly about Top 5 and even podiums. Be careful though, this is not a far-fetched thought. The VCARB 01 was born with different components of the superlative Red Bull RB19 that dominated last season. That's why the words of the experienced ex-Renault and McLaren driver seem more like warnings than he daydreams about.

“You have to aim high, but having been in this sport for so long, you want to stay realistic so as not to end up disappointed,” Ricciardo said when asked what is possible this season.”

“The top five places should be a goal and if we can reach this position, maybe some podiums will present themselves. Of course we want to win, but… I think we made some steps forward last year, let's make more.”

“Do I think top-five results are within reach – and could they be in the first half of the season? I'd like to think so.”

Ricciardo also said he spent the winter preparing, rather than spending his rest time waiting. The sensations felt at the end of last season served as a trigger to be ready for the new season, which – at least in the first part – could give Racing Bulls a lot of satisfaction.

“Personally, the off-season hasn't made me feel like I've been on the couch. I've stayed mentally in the game, so getting back in the car won't feel like I haven't driven for a few months, so I expect to be right back on track.” .

“I would say the way we developed the car in the final part of last season, and we definitely found some things that worked for me at the start, and then I think Yuki [Tsunoda] found the strengths with his driving style, having a good Abu Dhabi. There are many reasons to be optimistic about the start of the year.”

See also Valverde's partner explodes: what does her pregnancy have to do with a blow to Baena?

