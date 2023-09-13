This weekend the Singapore Grand Prixthe fifteenth race of the season of the Formula 1 and that could be the moment in which Red Bull is crowned for the first time this year, achieving the Constructors Championship as long as certain situations are presented in your favor.

Red Bull has more than dominated Formula 1, both in the team fight and individually, both drivers are at the top so one more victory could also mean being very close to lifting the double once. Max Verstappen has taken charge

to put the Austrians touching the sky with their hands.

Red Bull close to becoming champion in the Constructors’ World Championship | Photo: EFE

All this could be defined this weekend with the Singapore Grand Prix, where Red Bull arrives with the abysmal sum of 583 pointsmore than double that of Mercedes, which has 273 and with only 8 races remaining it is difficult for it to win, so the possibilities for the “Red Bull” increase, although it will not be easy at all.

The possibility that should arise this weekend for Red Bull to win the Constructors’ Championship is for the Austrian team to finish at the top, this means that Max Verstappen and Czech Perez They must close race 1 and 2 and wait for

Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell they do not add any points, this means that they do not add points.

With this result the rest of the races would no longer matter since nothing they can do in Mercedes It could ruin Red Bull’s work.