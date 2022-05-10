Sebastian Vettel took on the Miami Grand Prix at the wheel of an Aston Martin last weekend, but before hitting the track for the event in Florida he shamelessly admitted that he preferred real tracks like Road America rather than street circuits like Miami. .

The statement was noticed by Graham Rahal who on Twitter invited the four-time F1 world champion to carry out a test with an IndyCar car from the RLL team right on the splendid Road America track.

Graham Rahal’s tweet was then followed by that of Bobby Rahal who wrote “Seb, if you want the deal is done”.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Rahal explained how serious his offer was: “At the moment we don’t have a free seat, but why not give it a try. You couldn’t drive an IndyCar in a better location than Road America. I’d like to understand what Seb thinks about it ”.

“I don’t know if a very successful driver like him wants to race in IndyCar after F1. Many European riders don’t like the idea of ​​racing on ovals, but he is still young and has more years ahead of him to try out different types of races ”.

The RLL team has expanded the cars lined up this year to three this year by bringing former Formula 2 talent Christian Lundgaard to IndyCar, but is pretending that the rookie faced a full season, including ovals, rather than following what Romain Grosjean did. last year.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

When Rahal was asked if he would be willing to let Vettel race on a part-time schedule to avoid the ovals, the team boss proved a possibility.

“Never say never. Right now our sponsors want a full time driver in the car, but obviously if the opportunity arises to put someone like Seb in an extra car for some races we should definitely consider this opportunity ”.

Vettel took 53 Formula 1 victories, but his latest success dates back to about two and a half years ago. Then living with Charles Leclerc was not easy and the experience in Ferrari ended, with the regret of never having fought to the end for the title, Seb joined Aston Martin.

Stroll’s team is still unable to ensure the German a single-seater capable of competing for the championship, but Rahal said he was certain that Vettel has everything it takes to excel.

“After winning four championships with Red Bull and having many successes with Ferrari it must be difficult to find enthusiasm with a team where you know you have no hope of victory.”

“Maybe switching to IndyCar could revive a guy like Seb, especially in light of the fact that the success here is largely down to the driver and not the technology. We’re talking like it’s something concrete, but he might not be interested in taking that leap. Anyway I’d like him to test one of our cars and Road America would be a great place to start. “