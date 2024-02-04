In less than a week the new course of the Visa Cash App RB, Racing Bulls team will open with the presentation of the new single-seater, the first of the new course after the name change which took place a few days ago, which will take place in Nevada, to be precise in Las Vegas, home to one of the Grands Prix of the next Formula 1 calendar.

While the Faenza team is still deciding what the final name of the single-seater will be – there is talk of using the acronym VCARB which precedes the numerical acronym, but it is, or perhaps was, only one of the alternatives – curiosity is all focused on shapes and colors of the car that will be taken to the track on the filming day set for February 12th at the Marco Simoncelli in Misano Adriatico.

On a technical level, one of the things we will certainly see on the new single-seater created by the engineers directed by Jody Egginton is linked to the suspensions, which as the team announced last November will be those that equipped the RB19s of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez last season .

With the increased synergy between the parties, namely Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB, there will be various components of the amazing RB19 designed by Adrian Newey that will equip the Faenza single-seater.

As regards the livery, however, the certainties were represented by the sponsors – especially VISA, but also Cash App – but not in terms of colouring. According to what Motorsport.com has learned, the livery of the first single-seater to defend the new name of the team now directed by Laurent Mekies will resemble a look already used years ago by the Austro-Italian team.

We are talking about the livery of the latest Toro Rossos. For the precision of the STR12 and STR13. This means that the base of the car's 2024 livery will be blue, probably a different blue to that used in 2017 and 2018, but will have most of the space on the fairing.

Taking up the concept used on the Toro Rosso, there will also be a horizontal stripe on the Racing Bulls. This will not be red, but white. Expected as usual is the bull logo on the bonnet and, above all, the name of Visa – which, let us remember, has entered into a global agreement with Red Bull finding space both on the RB20 and on the cars created in Faenza – which will appear in various places of the hull.

In fact, also considering the liveries proposed in the 4 years of AlphaTauri, blue and white will be a constant, with the first color becoming dominant after sharing the fairings with white in the last five years.