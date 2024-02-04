Konami is “potentially bringing” the Silent Hill series on current generation consoles. This is what emerges from one of the five short documentaries that Konami published on YouTube the evening he published The Short Message.

In the fourth video, a level designer who worked on The Short Message revealed that Konami had initially contacted the Hexadrive team – a studio that had mostly dealt with ports of older games until it helped an internal Konami team develop The Short Message – “for a potential port of the Silent Hill series”.

Rika Miyatani, director of level design at Hexadrive, said that her studio was initially brought in by Konami after unsuccessfully proposing to direct the remake of Silent Hill 2. As we know, Konami rejected the proposal in favor of the Polish horror developer Bloober Teambut Miyatani says that it wasn't until six months later that Konami got back in touch to discuss The Short Message.

“Everyone in that discussion, including me, were huge Silent Hill fans, so internally we started talking and said, ports would have been nice toobut what we'd really like to see is a remake of Silent Hill for current-gen consoles,” Miyatani said.

Konami has not confirmed any type of port of the saga and it's strange that he left this kind of comment in the videos. In any case, this is not a confirmation, but only the fact that a developer who is actively collaborating on Silent Hill has shown his interest. We will see in the future if things will evolve.