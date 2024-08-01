The July 10, 2024 Apple Original Films And Warner Bros they released the official teaser of the film entitled F1. As the title simply suggests, this is a “film” made with the aim of Telling the story of modern Formula 1: action, such as overtaking or accidents, and stories of people and drivers. A real colossalgiven the cast and the budget (we are talking about a figure around 300 million dollars).

F1 Movies, Cast and Direction

Probably one of the most appealing factors of the film will be seeing the performance of Brad Pitt in the role of Sonny Hayes. A fictional Formula 1 driver, played by a real sports fan and a world-famous actor. Alongside him is Damson Idriswho plays the young up-and-coming teammate. But not only that: Javier Bardem has a part as team manager; Lewis Hamilton seems to have an active role in the production of the film and then all the “Circus“ as background and extras.

F1 Movies with Pitt, Idris and Sainz in the Paddock during a Formula 1 Race

The director is there to orchestrate everything Joseph Kosinskimore recently known for “Top Gun: Maverick”. Which is a plus for fans, as the director has made his skills in shooting and realistically representing high-tension scenes well known. Useful techniques to make the most of the action of a Formula 1 race.

F1 movie teaser italian

The teaser begins by immediately introducing us to the star of the film: Brad Pitt in a domestic and relatively calm environment, but the words They tell of danger and speed. A sequence of action scenes on the trackfull of tension, reveal the adrenaline-filled nature of the story. Accompanied by “We Will Rock You” by Queenyou can enjoy ultra immersive shots, onboard and live sounds. Plus there are all the paddock personalities that appear, like the beloved Gunther Steiner.

F1 Movie With Brad Pitt, Plot, Trailer [VIDEO]

Movie plot

The F1 movie follows the story of a former Formula 1 driver, Sonny Hayesthat is to say Brad Pitt. Hayes after retiring in the 1990s following a serious injury, decides to get back on track.

His friend is the Team Principal of the APXGP team (Javier Bardem), and the team’s leading driver is the young promise of motoring Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). Like many youngsters in the history of motorsport, Pearce is a talent that needs to be nurtured and it will be Hayes who will help him become a champion, becoming his mentor.

Spectacular F1 footage

One of the peculiarities of this film was the shooting methods used. All the crew followed real F1 races, by involving the actors in some moments of the sports weekend, inserting scenes from the script into reality. They even received the permission to use boxes perfectly set up to capture pit stops in a realistic manner during the Silverstone GP in 2023. On the same occasion they also filmed during the deployment lap. But who was driving?

A shot from the filming of the F1 movie, on the starting grid at Silverstone

In some circumstances, such as the one just mentioned, professional pilots have gotten into the cockpit, but in many other scenes of the film there are real actors behind the wheel. Both Pitt and Idris they spent hours on train on single-seaters so that I can play the role in the best possible way and shoot many scenes without stuntmen. Own like Tom Cruise did in Top Gun. For the shooting in the competition, the following images will be used among others: on-board some cars such as the Alpine, which will come the APXGP livery superimposed in post production.

Onboard with Brad Pitt from the F1 teaser film.

The single-seaters used

To shoot as realistically as possible but not exhaust the budget, we opted for use some of the images provided by Formula 1 and of modify a couple of F2s to look like to an F1 car. On the other hand, it would have been excessive to destroy real Formula 1 cars for some scenes. The sound characteristic of the V6 turbo hybrid, however, is realistically superimposed on images.

One of the modified F2s with the APXGP livery

MOVIE Release Date

There exit date It is expected approximately for thenext summerwith rumors that talk about the June 25, 2025. So it will be two years since the beginning of the shooting, demonstrating the quantity of material and the great care in the editing. A very long wait for many fans and curious people of cinema and motorsport.

