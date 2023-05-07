Sergio Perez took the pole position of Miami GP in Florida in the United Statesfifth appointment of the 2023 Formula 1 season. On the starting grid in the front row the driver of Red Bull part alongside theFernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. Miami’s qualifying in Q3 was conditioned by theCharles Leclerc’s Ferrari crash which led the race direction to expose the Red flagThe reason why Max Verstappen he was unable to improve his time and as a result he starts back on the fifth row from ninth on the grid.
F1 Miami 2023 qualifying, times, pole position
Sergio Perez took the pole position of Miami GP with the time of 1’26″841 thanks to the only attempt made by the Red Bull driver before the Red flag exposed after the accident of Charles Leclerc.
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) was 3 tenths slower and earned second pitch. Second row instead for Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari (1’27.349) e Kevin Magnussen on Haas (1’27.767).
Those who have not managed to make a noteworthy lap go further back, for example Max Verstappen which part not, despite having dominated all the practice sessions before qualifying.
To forget the qualifications of Ferrari, saved in part by the third place of Carlos Sainz. Charles Leclerc instead he repeated the incident in Friday’s free practice, committing a error in the first sectorin a very fast stretch.
SF-23 went like this spin crashing into the barriers with the rear end. Before the accident, the Monegasque had scored the seventh timewhich is the time with which he qualified for the 2023 Miami GP.
Pole position qualifying F1 Gp Miami 2023 STARTING GRID
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|GAP
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1’26.841
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1’27.202
|0.361
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1’27.349
|0.508
|4
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1’27,767
|0.926
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1’27,786
|0.945
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1’27.804
|0.963
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1’27.861
|1.020
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1’27.935
|1.094
|9
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|11
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|1’27,795
|0.954
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|1’27.903
|1.062
|13
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’27,975
|1.134
|14
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1’28.091
|1,250
|15
|21
|Nyck DeVries
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|1’28.395
|1,554
|16
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|1’28.394
|1,553
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|1’28.429
|1,588
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1’28.476
|1,635
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|1’28.484
|1,643
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|1’28.577
|1,736
F1 2023 GP MIAMI TIMETABLES SKY, NOW and TV8
21.30: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 23.00 on TV8)
You might be interested (in fact I recommend it)
👉 F1 2023 Calendar
👉 F1 2023 Drivers and Constructors standings
👉 Drivers and constructors F1 points as they are awarded
👉 Sprint Race how it works
👉 LIVE F1 times
👉 F1 2023 NEWS
👉 F1 2023 technical regulation
👉 New Power Unit F1 2026 regulation
👉 What do you think about the F1 season? Jump over F1 discussions on the FORUM!
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#Miami #pole #position #qualifying #starting #grid
Leave a Reply