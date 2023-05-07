Sergio Perez took the pole position of Miami GP in Florida in the United Statesfifth appointment of the 2023 Formula 1 season. On the starting grid in the front row the driver of Red Bull part alongside theFernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. Miami’s qualifying in Q3 was conditioned by theCharles Leclerc’s Ferrari crash which led the race direction to expose the Red flagThe reason why Max Verstappen he was unable to improve his time and as a result he starts back on the fifth row from ninth on the grid.

F1 Miami 2023 qualifying, times, pole position

Sergio Perez took the pole position of Miami GP with the time of 1’26″841 thanks to the only attempt made by the Red Bull driver before the Red flag exposed after the accident of Charles Leclerc.

Perez in pole position in the 2023 Miami GP

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) was 3 tenths slower and earned second pitch. Second row instead for Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari (1’27.349) e Kevin Magnussen on Haas (1’27.767).

Those who have not managed to make a noteworthy lap go further back, for example Max Verstappen which part not, despite having dominated all the practice sessions before qualifying.

Leclerc set the 7th time before the accident in qualifying for the Miami GP

To forget the qualifications of Ferrari, saved in part by the third place of Carlos Sainz. Charles Leclerc instead he repeated the incident in Friday’s free practice, committing a error in the first sectorin a very fast stretch.

Leclerc’s accident in qualifying for the 2023 Miami GP

SF-23 went like this spin crashing into the barriers with the rear end. Before the accident, the Monegasque had scored the seventh timewhich is the time with which he qualified for the 2023 Miami GP.

Pole position qualifying F1 Gp Miami 2023 STARTING GRID

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1’26.841 2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1’27.202 0.361 3 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1’27.349 0.508 4 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1’27,767 0.926 5 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1’27,786 0.945 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1’27.804 0.963 7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’27.861 1.020 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1’27.935 1.094 9 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 11 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1’27,795 0.954 12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1’27.903 1.062 13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’27,975 1.134 14 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’28.091 1,250 15 21 Nyck DeVries Alpha Tauri Red Bull 1’28.395 1,554 16 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1’28.394 1,553 17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Red Bull 1’28.429 1,588 18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1’28.476 1,635 19 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1’28.484 1,643 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1’28.577 1,736 The starting grid of the Gp Miami F1 2023

F1 2023 GP MIAMI TIMETABLES SKY, NOW and TV8

21.30: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 23.00 on TV8)

F1 Gp Miami 2023 starting grid

