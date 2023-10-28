



23.05 – Alonso does better, but only by 126 thousandths. Perez launches.

23.03 – 1’19″730 the time of the Haas driver.

23.02 – The first to launch is Kevin Magnussen.

11.00pm – Green light at the end of the pit lane, Q1 starts.

10.55pm – In Q1 we will have to manage traffic especially in the central sector, a decidedly complicated section as demonstrated in PL3 by the Ferrari drivers’ qualifying simulations.

10.50pm – Temperatures clearly rising compared to PL3: 26 degrees in the air, 46 on the asphalt. The wind also picked up: 5.7 km/h N.

10.45pm – In the McLaren garages there are also handmade figurines of the drivers.

Final prep in the driver rooms before quali! Thank you to papaya fan Lorena who made these! 🥰#MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/pxhxdR2u3F — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 28, 2023

10.40pm – Leclerc ready for qualifying: the Monegasque will be called upon to do a small feat, Ferrari did not appear at its best, especially against Red Bull.

10.35pm – This graph summarizes Alex Albon’s little masterpiece in PL3: the Anglo-Thai made the difference especially in the slow corners, paying for the difference in top speed with the Red Bull.

10.30pm – In recent days Hamilton had teased Red Bull about the treatment reserved for Perez: now Horner responds like this.

10.25pm – Verstappen in favor of wind tunnel limits for those who win the championship.

10.20pm – Perez’s father is the great protagonist in today’s interviews: according to him, Checo he will stay at Red Bull for a long time and can beat Verstappen.

22.10 – The clues that our Federico Albano collected after PL3.

10.00pm – We begin our live broadcast with the results of PL3 which started at 7.30pm.

In Mexico it’s the hunt for pole

Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live coverage of the Qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix, the 19th act of the 2023 F1 championship. At the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez the fight for pole position will start at 11pm: Red Bull is the favorite with Max Verstappen, but pay attention to McLaren, who especially with Lando Norris showed excellent things in terms of flying lap and pace, to Ferrari (of which no the full potential was seen in qualifying considering that he was unable to perform i time attacks at the end of PL3) and a superlative Alex Albon, second in both PL1 and PL3.