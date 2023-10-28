With videoSouth Africa is the best rugby country in the world. The Springboks defeated eternal rival New Zealand 12-11 in an iconic final of the World Cup in France on Saturday evening. This puts them at four global titles. The All Blacks remain on three trophies.
Lex Lammers
Latest update:
02:06
