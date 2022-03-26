Mercedes is expecting a new fund that could be anticipated by Brackley’s team already at the Australian GP which will be scheduled as the next appointment in two weeks, without waiting for the resolution of the complete package that is expected for Imola, or more reasonably for Barcelona.

A comparison between the Mercedes W13 bottom brought to the Barcelona tests and the one used at the Bahrain GP and then confirmed in Jeddah Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Brackley team, while carrying out the experiments to try to understand why the W13-mini is so sensitive to porpoising, has not found important solutions to reduce the hopping of the car on the fast track of Jeddah while significantly unloading the front and rear wings. .

Free practice on Friday at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix confirmed that at the moment the silver arrow is only third force in the world championship behind Ferrari and Mercedes with a gap that can hardly be bridged over the weekend.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Andrew Shovlin, the chief engineer on the track, admitted: “We have done some experiments to understand the hopping problem and some ideas have made it worse and others have helped us a little, but we have not yet found a solution to solve the problem. problem”.

“Compared to Bahrain, however, the balance of the car seems to have improved, so we have reduced tire degradation and for this we are quite happy with what we have seen. The single lap still needs work, but we have today’s session to improve it before qualifying “.

Lewis Hamilton calmly admits: “We still have many of the problems we had in the last race, but we are solving them. We are struggling in the high-speed corners, but the grip has grown, we just need to find some speed on the straights ”.