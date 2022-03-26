Fresh from the double points placement of Sakhir, with Esteban Ocon finished seventh at the finish and FErnando Alonso which closed the first race of 2022 in ninth position, the Alpine she presented herself with confidence on the very particular and complicated route of Jeddah. On the fast Saudi track last year Ocon had just touched the podium, snatched from him only by Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes in a sensational sprint finish. This year, however, with the new generation single-seaters, we started completely from scratch. However, free practice still smiled, at least partially, on the French team. Ocon and Alonso, in fact, both in PL1 and PL2 have stationed astride the top-10, with the Frenchman always faster than the two-time world champion.

“We have completed our Friday program and we didn’t encounter any problems – the winner of the Hungarian GP 2021 said with satisfaction – the more we spend time on the track, the better we understand the balance and the different compounds. We were also able to see how the car performs in the evening, with the track being much faster in those conditions. It has been a good learning day from this point of view and the key will be to get the car in the right window for the night race. Overall, I am happy and I want to continue on this momentum “.

Fernando Alonso was also quite satisfied with what he saw behind the wheel of his A522. The Iberian veteran highlighted how the team worked more in terms of the race: “We have mainly focused on preparation for the race so far. On the track everything went quite well for us. There is also more performance in the car than we have demonstrated – the Asturian warned – so this is encouraging. It is a challenging circuit for qualifying as we reach such high speeds. The new cars are fine here and don’t look too dissimilar from last year. I think the overall lap times were also quite competitive. From what we have seen so farIt seems that this generation of cars is perhaps more suited to this type of track than that of Bahrain“.