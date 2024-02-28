After three days of testing, Mercedes has decided to start the first free practice session tomorrow with the standard front suspension. That is to say with the rear arm of the upper triangle in the upper position, while on Friday, on the third and final day of testing, on the W15 the arm with the lower attachment was also tested to exasperate the anti-dive effect.

Both cars have been prepared in the same way, a sign that the Brackley technicians have taken advantage of the data collected last week and have clear ideas on what to do. If there had been any doubts, the Mercedes engineers would probably have thought of carrying out a back-to-back test in the first free practice session between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, while the choice seems to have already been well made.

The W15 has a set-up option that has aroused great curiosity: having two anchors is not an absolute novelty in F1 and the Star had already used this solution in the past, but the innovative aspect is given by the distance between the two attachments , on a plate that is significantly larger. The body, in fact, must have been adequately reinforced at that point to withstand the various loads for which it will have undergone an increase in weight.

The triangles, in addition to fulfilling the expected mechanical function, have arms designed with carbon covers that respond to precise aerodynamic needs: after the front wing they are the first elements that laminate the air flow, directing it where it is most appropriate. It is easy to think that the standard attachment is the one that ensures the greatest advantages on this issue, while the low anchoring can be useful to solve any trim problems with a greater anti-dive effect, reducing the sinking of the nose during the braking.

The choice of one solution rather than the other must be made before the single-seater enters parc fermé: then the chosen version must be maintained throughout the Grand Prix weekend.