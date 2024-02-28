Immigration | The number of work permits for special experts has clearly decreased

The number of residence permits granted on the basis of work decreased in 2023. The background is especially the decrease in the number of special experts aspiring to Finland, says Akava Works in its review.

During 2023, a total of 48,908 residence permits were issued, which is the largest number in the review period between 2018 and 2023. The increase from 2022 was a total of 8,420 residence permits.

Residence permits granted on the basis of family and studies increased particularly strongly. I work however, one thousand fewer residence permits were granted in 2023 than in 2022, the review states.

The decrease is primarily explained by the decrease in work permits for special specialists. They were granted 1,257 less than the previous year. In relative terms, this means a 46 percent decrease.

If special experts are not taken into account, the total number of work permits would have increased by 257 permits in 2023.

The source of the review is the Immigration Office's statistics and the review focused on the first residence permits.

Still a smaller share of work-related immigration to Finland in 2023 consisted of specialists in general. According to the review, the trend has been mainly decreasing for several years, Akava Works says in its review.

Before the corona pandemic, at times up to a quarter of all work permits were granted to special experts. In the last quarter of 2023, the share was only seven percent.

The number of positive work permits has decreased in all the sectors that employ the most foreign specialists. The only exception to this is the construction industry.

THE REASON The decline in residence permits for special experts in Akava Works' review considers, among other things, that the ICT sector and industry employ the most special experts in Finland.

Unemployment among those with a higher education in these fields will clearly increase in 2023. Then the demand for foreign labor will also decrease.

For example, the global competition for special experts and the income limit required for a special expert's residence permit, which has risen, are also highlighted. In 2022 it was 3,000 euros and in 2023 3,473 euros per month.

“It is possible that some of the special experts aspiring to Finland could not find a job in 2023 with this new income limit. This does not necessarily prevent a person from moving to Finland, but in that case he has to apply for an employee's, i.e. work permit, based on a partial solution,” the review states.

Although the number of first residence permits for special experts decreased clearly in 2023, extension permits for special experts were granted almost 200 more than the previous year.